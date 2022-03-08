COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Verdie Jane Butler Brison, 94, died March 5, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shawnette Church. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Shawnette Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late James Walter Brison. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.

