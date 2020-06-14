RUSSELLVILLE — Vergil Thomas McKelvy, 86 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away June 12, 2020 at Terrace Manor Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Brown officiating. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemtery.
Vergil was born August 1, 1933 in Russellville, AL, to Mac and Emma McKelvy.
He was preceded in death in by his parents; his wife, Mary McKelvy; his son, Michael Wayne McKelvy; and his brother and sisters.
Vergil is survived by his children, Kathy (Larry) Tompkins, Diana (Phillip) Greene, and JR. (Julie) McKelvy; his grandchildren, Mikki (Raymond) McNatt, Lance Tompkins, Josh (Heather) Tompkins, Jake (Kayla) Tompkins, Dennis (Loretta) Hatton, Michael (Amanda) Hatton, Kaylee (Jeremy) Burns, Matthew McKelvy, Keslie McKelvy, and Kaitlin McKelvy; his twelve great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Hatton, Michael Hatton, Josh Tompkins, Jake Tompkins, Dylan Hatton, and Stanley Baker.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Andrew Hatton, Craig Bullion, and Jeremy Burns.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Terrace Manor Nursing Home, his special nurses and caregivers: Stephanie, Trulia, Brittney, Robin, Janice, Melinda and everyone that made our dad’s stay more enjoyable.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
