SHEFFIELD — Verinise Short Bonner, 65, died March 9, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral, Muscle Shoals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.