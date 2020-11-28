LEIGHTON — Mr. Verleson Wesley III, 45, died November 19, 2020. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Graveside service is noon December 3, 2020 in Douglas Chapel Cemetery, Jefferson, TX, with Lewis-Walker Funeral Home, TX, directing.

