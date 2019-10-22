SHEFFIELD
Verline Mason Bolton passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. There will be a service to celebrate her life at York Terrace Baptist Church on Thursday at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Chad Holder, Rev. Tom Tanner, Rev. Mason Tanner and Dr. Paul Mason. Visitation will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. York Terrace is located at 1401 East 30th Street in Sheffield. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
She was predeceased by father, Floyd Mason, and mother, Eula Wilson Mason Sims. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Bolton Tanner (Tom) of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren, Mason Bolton Tanner (Hannah) of Nashville, Tennessee and Grace Ann Tanner Achord (Tyler) of Acworth, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Mia Lane Tanner, Charles William Achord, Mason Bolton Tanner, Jr., Samantha Marie Achord and Aubrey Grace Achord. The oldest of four children, she is also survived by her three brothers, William Carl Mason (Patsy) of Iron City, Tennessee, Paul Henry Mason (Barbara) of Ardmore, Tennessee and Dillard Caroll Mason (Stella) of Collinwood, Tennessee and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Born February 25, 1934 in Iron City, Tennessee, Verline loved to sing. She sang at numerous events and functions growing up, including her own radio show in the 1950’s. After graduating from Loretto High School she moved to Sheffield in the late 1950’s and joined York Terrace Baptist Church. At York Terrace she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for over 60 years. She also served as the chairman of the sanctuary renovation committee in 1986. One of her favorite activities was her participation in the Shoals Praise and Worship Choir. Verline worked at Northington, Smith, Kranert and Tomlin Architects for over 20 years. She had a great eye for beauty and loved being able to see the drawings for some of the most iconic buildings in the Shoals area, including the beautiful Renaissance Tower in Florence. She loved people and always brought a smile to the room. She was an excellent seamstress, poet and had a great love for history.
Verline loved her home. She was very content sitting on her porch with her Yorkshire Terrier, Rocky and admiring the beauty of nature. She had a deep faith in Christ and influenced hundreds for the Kingdom of God. She loved her family and especially enjoyed having her two grandchildren come and stay with her. She and daughter, Melissa had a very special and loving relationship.
Serving as pallbearers are Jim Holland, Mike Holland, Jimmy Holland, Ronnie Garner, Steve Hargrove, Lamar Miller, Johnny Bonfield, Barry Wylie and Eddy Wix.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to York Terrace Baptist Church.
Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family.
