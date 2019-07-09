ATHENS — Verlon Louise Lenz, of Athens, passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10th at noon at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Bill Newman and Reverend Dan Hughes officiating. Interment will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Spring Valley. There will be no graveside service.
Mrs. Lenz was born in Franklin County, AL on July 15, 1928. She is a graduate of Colbert High School and the University Of Alabama School Of Nursing. She was a longtime resident of the Shoals area. She was a charter member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and later attended Highland Park Baptist Church. After moving to Athens, she attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. She retired from Helen Keller Memorial Hospital where she worked as a registered nurse.
Mrs. Lenz was preceded in death by her loving parents, Charlie and Rhoda McMurray. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Johnny D. Lenz; and children, Charlie Lenz (Jan), Vickie Ford (Mike), Bennie Lenz (Donna) and Eddie Lenz; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold C. McMurray and countless other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, Decatur, AL, https://www.alabamachild.org/main/give.
