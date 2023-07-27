LUTTS,TENNESSEE — Verlon “Ray” Bryant Jr., 63, died July 25, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will immediately follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Pisgah Cemetery. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

