FLORENCE
Verlon Ruth Vickry, age 74, of Florence, AL, passed away March 25, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born on March 22, 1946 in Lauderdale County, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Carl Montgomery and Ruth Witt Montgomery and brother, David Leon Montgomery.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Wayne Vickry; sister-in-law, Martha Montgomery; niece, Lisa Bailey; nephew, Keith Montgomery; several great-nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pisgah Cemetery with Keith Montgomery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Our heartfelt appreciation to all the doctors and nurses at NAMC and Encompass for the love and care shown to mom.
