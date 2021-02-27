RUSSELLVILLE — Vermey Lee Knotts Greene, 95, of Russellville, AL passed away quietly on February 22, 2021 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham surrounded by her four children. Vermey was born in Georgiana, AL on April 2, 1925. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Alabama College (Montevallo) in 1948. Her first job was as a Child Welfare Worker in Greenville, AL, where she met and married the director of the Department of Pensions and Security (now DHR), Dale Greene in 1949. Vermey worked for the State of AL in various counties for 43 years as a Social Worker and as Director in Franklin County from 1969 until 1991 when she retired. Vermey devoted her life to children and families who didn’t have the opportunity to succeed on their own. Foster children held a special place in her heart and she organized a group to make certain they had new Christmas gifts and clothing each year.
In retirement, she loved traveling to California twice a year to visit her daughter, as well as visiting Presidential Libraries and Museums and National Parks. Her children made her hike and camp nationwide. They are lost without her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Conrad Dale Greene; parents, Earnest Eugene and Bonnie Lou Myrick Knotts; brothers, Alvin Knotts, James Knotts, Morris Knotts; sisters, Florene Rasch and R-lene Brewer.
Survivors include daughters, Karen Greene of Russellville and Susan Carter (Fray) of Russellville; sons, David Greene of Russellville and Peter Greene (Laura) of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Dale Carter, Hank Carter, Mary Deckard, and Peter Greene; sister, Lucille Spencer of Gilmer, TX; great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews too numerous to count.
Special thanks to her caring caregiver, Kelly Hulsey and the nurses, aides, and physical therapists of home health and hospice.
Private graveside services were held with interment at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Jeanette Niven Social Work Scholarship, University of Montevallo, or the American Diabetes Association.
