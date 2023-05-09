F 5.9.23 Verna Lee Brennan.jpg
SHEFFIELD — Verna Lee Brennan, 78, of Sheffield, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023. A memorial visitation for her will be held at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 27, 2023 beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lillian Slack.

