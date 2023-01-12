HUNTSVILLE — Verna Leggs Fletcher, 72, formerly of Tuscumbia, died January 2, 2023. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

