TUSCUMBIA — Vernell G. Wingo, 84, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. There will be a private graveside service for the family at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Ed White officiating.
Vernell was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Dean Wingo; parents, Robert and Myrtle Mitchell; and sisters, Verlene Claunch and Faye Cole.
Vernelle is survived by her children, Sandra Archer (O’Neal), Dennis Wingo (Peggy), Kay Wingo, and Rubye Chandler (Ricky); grandchildren, Deena Vandiver (Darrell), Luke Archer, Melissa Sparks (Justin), Morgan Stout (Brad), Collins Chandler (Annjulie), and Gracie Chandler; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Peyton, and Bristol Vandiver, Lily and Finn Sparks, Olivia Stout, Aiden, Haven, and Liam Chandler, and Gracelynn Chandler; and several nieces and nephews.
Vernell’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends special thanks to Justin and Rebecca from the 3rd floor at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital and to Dr. Brian Richards, Matt King, and Tracy at Dr. Richards office.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented