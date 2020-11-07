RED BAY — Vernell T. Winchester, 87, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Generations of Red Bay. She was born December 15, 1932 to Arvin Thorn and Carrie Moore Thorn. She had worked as a seamstress for forty years and was a member of Red Bay Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be Sunday, November 8, 1 p.m. at Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Scott Webster officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Site Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL, will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by three children, Peggy Powers, Arthur Winchester (Kathy) and Dexter Winchester (Vickie); five grandchildren, Susan Lewis (Kevin), Misti Hall (Robert), Kristin Ivy (Jason), Keri Newton (Jake) and Lee Winchester; one step-grandson, Michael Powers (Donna); nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Eugene Thorn (JoAnn); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vinson Winchester; her parents; one brother, Joe Thorn; and two sisters, Katie Coltart and Helen Presley.
Pallbearers will be Lee Winchester, Robert Hall, Matt McNatt, Cody Howard and Jason Ivy. Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Thorn and Michael Powers.
