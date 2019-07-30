RED BAY — Vernell Williams Rider, 87, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Generations of Red Bay. She was born in Franklin County, AL and was a homemaker. She attended Free Will Baptist Church in Cleveland, OH.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 1st at noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, with Brother Jerry Humphries officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, will be in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Survivors are one son, Larry Williams, Sr., Hamilton; two grandchildren, Donnie Dale Williams, Jr., Hamilton and Emily R. Goldsworthy, Elizabeth City, NC; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Vernice Lynn, Bonnie Patterson, Barbara Primm and Sarah Mercer and one brother, Billy Stanphill.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James L. Williams and Lawrence Ray Rider; two children, Donald Wayne Williams and Donnie Dale Williams, Sr.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Williams; two brothers, Edward Stanphill and James Stanley Stanphill and two sisters, Shirley Stanphill and Lona Mae Letostak.
Pallbearers will be Dale Williams, Tim Deaton, Tim Thorn and Harold Shotts.
