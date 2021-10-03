HALEYVILLE — Vernelle Hicks Miller, 91, passed away Friday, October, 1, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, from 1-2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Winston Cemetery.
