HAMLITON — Vernese Jackson McGuire Sullins, 91, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, at noon, until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at Poplar Log Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Sports on TV, radio: Feb. 28-March 1, 2021
- COVID-19 vaccine remains elusive in the Shoals
- Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
- Pine Street study offers city, UNA options for improving safety
- Bill offers protective custody option for mental health cases
- Snow removal in the south requires creativity
- Shoals designer unveils her botanical print designs
- Analysis: Biden ambitions run into reality of Senate's rules
Most Read
Articles
- 2 fast-food restaurants coming to Florence Boulevard
- Duo facing drug trafficking charges in Sheffield
- Brooks teacher indicted, charged with sexual contact with student
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally
- Firm will study impact of temporary Sixth Street closure
- Muscle Shoals mayor, council want to address litter issue
- Huntsville venue expected to boost Shoals music tourism
- Council questions Mandolin project's feasibility
- Mandolin developer talks with council this afternoon
- Sheffield, Florence utilities considering putting in "small-scale" solar farm
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Florence man facing multiple drug charges
- 2 fast-food restaurants coming to Florence Boulevard
- Brooks teacher charged with having sexual contact with a student
- Duo facing drug trafficking charges in Sheffield
- Florence man faces sex abuse, voyeurism charges in Lawrence County
- Brooks teacher indicted, charged with sexual contact with student
- Florence man accused of stealing more than $16K using forged checks
- Donnie L. White
- Robert Donald Witt
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melania Trump was doomed to fail (2)
- Party like it's 1999: Hatton boys going back to state semifinals (1)
- What should Congress do about student loan debt? (1)
- ALGOP Executive Committee holds winter meeting today (1)
- Grant/loan funds $160K of equipment for Tuscumbia Fire Department (1)
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally (1)
- Senate passes legislation to protect against COVID-19 lawsuits (1)
- I don't understand conservative values (1)
- Dems should support election investigation (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented