HAMLITON — Vernese Jackson McGuire Sullins, 91, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, at noon, until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at Poplar Log Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

