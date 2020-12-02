FLORENCE

Verneta Ann Simpson died November 23, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Thursday. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

