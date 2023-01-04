HALEYVILLE

Vernice Pugh Phillips, 95, died January 1, 2023. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

