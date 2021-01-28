IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Vernon Anthany Meche, 89, died January 25, 2021. Following Mr. Meche’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. He was formerly of Santa Barbara, CA.

