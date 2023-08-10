RUSSELLVILLE — Vernon Louis Bonn, Jr., passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Bonn worked for years as a safety engineer with Air Products. His hobbies included flying and restoring his 66 Mustang. He lived here in Russellville with his son for the last six years where he enjoyed helping take care of foster dogs. Vernon served as Boss Lion for the Guymon, OK chapter of the Lions Club where he was very active. He had been active in the community theater in Guymon and very involved in his church, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Muscle Shoals, as well as Trinity Lutheran Church in Oklahoma. He loved being able to spend time with his family and left them many good memories.

