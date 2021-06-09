KILLEN

Vernon Dean Phillips Jr., 74, died June 7, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenhill Cemetery.

