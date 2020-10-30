SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Vernon E. “Red” Jacobi, 94, died October 28, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Summertown Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. Mr. Jacobi served his country in the U.S. Army.

