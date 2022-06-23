GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Vernon Eugene Rockwell, 84, died June 21, 2022. Services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

