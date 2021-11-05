RUSSELLVILLE — Vernon Hovater, 89, died November 2, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Youngtown Cemetery. He was the husband of Betty Ann Jenkins Hovater.

