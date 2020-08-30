LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Vernon Orville Stutts, 90, died August 28, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday from noon- 1:30 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Kidd Cemetery. He was a member of Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- 1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
- Six statewide constitutional amendments on Nov. 3 ballot
- Area COVID cases decline
- Votes of few decide government for all
- Asia Today: India's tally surges as restrictions are eased
- 'Engage Alabama' conference elevates the voices of women
- STAR ID deadline delayed again
- Big night for Fields, running game gets Brooks offense back on track
Most Read
Articles
- Sheffield man shot several times died from wounds
- Man dies in Sheffield shooting
- Holt, Betterton head to runoff in Florence
- Local organizer among professionals in a episode of 'Hoarders'
- Florence fares well on Alabama's list of fittest cities
- Group files suit against ag center construction
- Wait For It: Sheffield Mayoral Runoff To Be Determined
- Central High senior dies in car wreck
- Best Western in Tuscumbia wins Guertin Award
- Ivey extends face mask mandate
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Sheffield man shot several times died from wounds
- Man dies in Sheffield shooting
- Colbert County races
- Local organizer among professionals in a episode of 'Hoarders'
- Holt, Betterton head to runoff in Florence
- Killen, Lexington voters say yes to alcohol sales
- Alabama bundling sets of hunting and fishing licenses
- Avery Ellis Heupel
- Another 481 COVID-19 cases found at University of Alabama
- Man wounded in police shootout gets attempted murder charges
Images
Videos
Commented
- Yes, change is going to come (22)
- When has US not been great? (18)
- Courthouse monument should be removed (10)
- Who's afraid of big, bad wolf Soros? (10)
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- A perspective on dangers of COVID-19 (6)
- You Said It (5)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
- Where does erasing of our history stop? (5)
- Let civility be the mark of all protests (4)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented