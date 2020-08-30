LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Vernon Orville Stutts, 90, died August 28, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday from noon- 1:30 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Kidd Cemetery. He was a member of Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.