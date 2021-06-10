KILLEN
Vernon Dean Phillips, Jr., 74, of Killen, AL, passed away June 7, 2021 at his home. Vernon was a Master Carpenter with Phillips Builders and a member of The Bridge Church. He was active in the Big Fish Recovery Ministry and also took part in two mission trips to China, where he helped renovate orphanages.
Vernon is survived by son, Vernon Dean Phillips III (Stacy); daughter, Katrina Lyne Richey; brother, Terry Phillips; sister, Linda Wiley; four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra K. Phillips; parents, Vernon Dean Phillips, Sr. and Doreen Butler Phillips; sisters, Margaret Varner and infant sister, Brenda Jean Phillips.
Visitation will be today, June 10, 2021 from 12-3:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Kevin Black officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Wiley, Tyler Wiley, Ricky Butler, Tracy Jaynes, Tommy Alexander and Taylor Richey.
If you would like to donate to a charity in Vernon’s memory, the family requests that donations be made to Big Fish Ministries at their website: bigfishministries.org.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
