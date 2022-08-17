FLORENCE — Vernon Rochelle Pride, 61, died August 10, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at St. John Primitive Baptist Church, Florence, with burial in Zion No. 1 Cemetery, Barton. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

