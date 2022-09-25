LORETTO, TENNESSEE
Vertie Mae Peters, age 86, of Loretto, TN, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lexington, AL, retired from M-Fine, and a member of Lexington First Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Waylon Hill will be officiating, burial to follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are husband, Herbert Peters, Loretto, TN; sons, Steve Peters of Loretto, TN and Randy Peters of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren, Renea Dyer, Brad Peters, and Jonathan Peters; and two great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dyer and Courtney Dyer.
She was preceded in death by parents, Tob and Sallie Mae Kizer Hill and grandson, Wesley Peters.
