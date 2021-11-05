TUSCUMBIA — Vester Rodriguez Jarmon, Sr., 52, died November 2, 2021. Funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Cave Spring Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, burial in Cave Spring Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

