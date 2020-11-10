LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Veston Paul Pettus, 91, died November 8, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Second Creek Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.

