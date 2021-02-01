MOULTON — Vic Letson, 56, passed away Saturday January 30, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m., on February 1, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Tuesday,at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Vic was the husband of Barbara McDonald Letson.

