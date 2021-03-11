HALEYVILLE — Vicki Lynn Riddle, 63, died March 10, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at Sunny Home Baptist Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at noon at the church with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

