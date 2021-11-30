MUSCLE SHOALS — Victoria Bernice Johnson Marthaler, 59, of Muscle Shoals, went to be with her Lord God Almighty on Saturday, November 27, 2021. There will be a private graveside for family at Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia.
Vicki was born in Colbert County Hospital in Sheffield, AL on December 30, 1961. She attended Deshler High School, graduating in the Class of 1980. Vicki was a proud Tiger fan, always cheering them on. She loved her town of Tuscumbia. Vicki retired from Colbert County Revenue Commission where she worked as an appraiser.
While in school she met Benji Marthaler, and they married on December 30, 1979. Together they had a daughter, Rachelle Brianna Marthaler and a son, Rufus B. Marthaler III. She had three grandchildren, Casen Blaine Kilpatrick, Jase Alexander Kilpatrick, and Olivia Jane McCravy. She is also survived by her brother, Tibbis Johnson (Tammy); niece, Meagan Johnson; nephew, Brent Johnson; and great-nephew, Hutton Wayde Johnson. Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Tibbis Jefferson Johnson and mother, Martha Martin.
The world will miss Vicki, she was such a great mother and grandmother, as well as a great wife. She always put God first in her life.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented