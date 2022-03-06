HOUSTON, ALABAMA — Vicki Lynn Morris, age 72, passed away March 3, 2022. Graveside service will be held, Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 3 p.m., at Winston Memorial Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

