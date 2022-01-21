RUSSELLVILLE — Vicki Renae Staggs, 59 of Russellville, AL passed from this life on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lauderdale County, but had lived in this area for many years. She worked as office manager for Dr. Harry Kuberg for 18 years, loving and caring for all patients that came in their door.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville, with burial in Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, AL. Officiating will be Russellville Fire Department Chaplain, Jeremy Glenn and Dr. Harry Kuberg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Cecil Staggs; mother, Patricia McCarley; children, Corey Patterson (Lisa), Kassie Vandiver, Caleb Staggs (Bridget) and Seth Staggs (Elizabeth); sister, Deanna Bee (Britt); brother, Jeff Hayes (Donna); grandchildren, Juniper Patterson, Finn Patterson, Jaxon Vandiver, Windsor Staggs and Taryn Staggs.
Pallbearers will be members of the Russellville Fire Department.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses of the 2nd Floor at Huntsville Hospital and especially the 6th Floor Angels on Earth; Dr. Harry Kuberg, Dr. Javad Golzarian and Dr. Kanth Katragadda; Jenny Reed, Hannah Vandiver and Lori Knight with Hospice of North Alabama; and Abbie, Jessica, Erica and Amy with Helen Keller Home Health for the love and care given to our dearly loved Vicki.
Thanks, also, to our dear friends at Russellville Fire Department for being there in the time we needed you all the most.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
