PHIL CAMPBELL — Mrs. Vicki Steward, 57, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 30, 2019. She will be missed by so many. Vicki had such a loving spirit--when you met her, you fell in love with her.
Vicki enjoyed shopping and eating out, and going on day trips with her mother and sisters. A member of Blue Springs Free Will Baptist Church, her great love was for the Lord. She also loved her family dearly, Dennis, Oakleigh, Bailey, and Logan were the loves of her life.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Blue Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Phil Campbell. John McCullar will officiate.
Vicki leaves behind the following: her husband of 27 years, Dennis Steward; grandsons, Bailey Nix, Logan Nix and wife, Chrissy; great-granddaughter, Oakleigh Nix; mother, Ruth Hill; sisters, Darla York and husband, Tom, and Dalina Hunter and husband, Tony; brother, Ricky Hill and wife, Sherry; brother-in-law, Jeff Fowler and wife, Heather; sister-in-law, Patrice Scott and husband Eddie; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her daughter, Brandi Hamby; father, Bobby Hill; grandmothers, Gertrude Downs and Arlene Dolan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
