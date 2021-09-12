FLORENCE — Vicki Sue Voyles, age 73, of Florence, passed away September 10, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ms. Voyles was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Voyles; father, Grayford Scott; and mother, Maxine Scott.
Survivors include her children, Karen McCarthy, Christi Rutledge, and Thomas W. Fisher, III (Katy); grandchildren, Christopher Landers Agosto, Jeremy Vo, John Vo, Ian Rutledge, Jaylynne Fisher, Kara Peters and Jennah Fisher; great-grandchildren, Lilli Vo, Skyler Vo, Carson Williams, and Maddie Grace Lynn; and sisters, Jean Grigsby (Larry) and Jane Cooper (Joe).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Underwood Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
