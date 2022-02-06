MUSCLE SHOALS — Vickie Britnell, 71, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. No services are scheduled at this time.
Vickie was a longtime resident of Muscle Shoals and a talented musician. She loved dogs and spent time as a volunteer at pet shelters.
Vickie is survived by her husband, David Britnell; children, Kimberly Pless (Randall), Stephen Mundzak (Miranda), and Phillip Britnell (Debbie); sister, Ruthie Mohler (Kenny); grandchildren, Kayla Aaren, Sylvia, Larissa, and Evan; and niece, Katelyn.
