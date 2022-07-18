HACKLEBURG — Vickie Galbreath, 53, died July 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Galbreath Cemetery.
