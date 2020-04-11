FLORENCE —Vickie Jane White, 62 of Florence, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. Vickie was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be George Riddle.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Wayne Barnett; mother, Betty Jane Shaw Barnett; and two brothers that died at birth.
Mrs. White is survived by her husband, William Bruce White; sons, William Joseph White (Heather) and Jamie Todd White (Amanda); sisters, Mary Jo Taylor and Shelia Hammond; grandchildren, William Parker White, Taylor Beth White, Charles Logan White and Gavin Todd White.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
