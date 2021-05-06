HACKLEBURG — Vickie June Swinney, 59, died May 3, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. at North Russellville Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

