MOULTON — Vickie Lee King, 70, of Moulton, died Friday, September 2, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, September 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until noon, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Greg Beasley officiating. The burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Vickie was a native of Sheffield and a former member of First Baptist Church of Sheffield. She was a graduate of the 1st graduating nursing class at UNA earning her BSN and worked as an RN for 30 years. Vickie was proud of her sobriety and her work with her local AA Chapter. She loved being a nurse and helping people with her fun-loving, witty personality.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Haskel Thomas and Billie Lee King; brother, Michael Dennis King; and sister, Lisa Marie King Bigley.
She is survived by her niece, Shae Willis (Kevin); great nephew, Jaxson Hudson Willis; partner, William “Bruce” Campbell; and numerous cousins, Joe Brocato (Shirley), Tommy Brocato (Phyllis), Tony, Danny, David and Susan Brocato, Tammy Brocato Highfield, and Bart Brocato.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
