FLORENCE — On January 21, 2022, at age 65, Vickie Lynn Underwood drew her last breath here on Earth and went to Heaven to join her Heavenly Family. She is survived by her parents, William H. and Charlene D. Underwood; two brothers, Randy (Jill) and Barry Underwood; nephew, Ben Underwood; two nieces, Emily Underwood (Josh) and Stacy (Zach) Vinson; three grand-nephews, Brycen and Jackson Vinson and Rhett Putnam.
A very special thanks to all the wonderful help from Encompas Home Care nurses Brandy, Kayla, Constance and Julie and Dr. Ty Ashley during this period with Vickie.
A private memorial service will be held at a date and time to be determined later.
