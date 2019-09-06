TUSCUMBIA
Vickie Lynne Jeffreys, 54, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away September 5, 2019. A memorial remembrance will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Steve Williams will be officiating the service. Vickie was a member of Mhoon Town Methodist Church and the Labor Local No. 366.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Carol Johnson and granddaughter, Emma Rose Young.
Vickie is survived by her mother, Helen Ruth Johnson; husband of 10 wonderful years, Chris Jeffreys; daughters, Ashley Nichole Johnson (Zach) and Tori Lynn Brewer (Matt); brother, Eddie Johnson (Vanessa); sister, Karen Wade (Steve); grandchildren, Kensli, Brayden, Jayson, Jaxon, and Aryana; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will miss Vickie dearly.
A special thanks to Dr. Scott, Dr. Patel, and the 4th floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital for the love and care given to our dear Vickie.
