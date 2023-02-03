HAMILTON — Vickie Pruitt, 64, died February 1, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 until service time beginning at 5 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you