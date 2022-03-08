TUSCUMBIA — Vickie Lynn Lindsey Winchester, 64, of Tuscumbia, died March 7, 2022.
Vickie owned and operated her store Scrapbook Scrapbook for 10 years and is preceded in death her father, Charles Leroy Lindsey and her mother, Lila Jean Daniel.
She is survived by her husband, Dexter Winchester; son, Vinson Lee Winchester (Mae); and grandchildren, Samuel Vinson and Oliver Charles Winchester.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented