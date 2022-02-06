FLORENCE — Vicky Ann Atkinson, age 67, of Florence, passed away February 4, 2022. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 9, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Vicky was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Sander.
Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Gaston Lee Atkinson; daughter, Lesley Ann Atkinson; grandchildren, Brian Lee Atkinson and Donald Jordan Barnett; sister, Joyce Wright; and her pet, PeeWee.
Vicky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who centered her life around caring for her family.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented