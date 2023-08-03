FLORENCE — Vicky Darlene Crabb Keys passed away on July 31, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Martin Crabb and Audie Mescal Crabb. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Keys (Clinton Brown) and Lisa Keys-Mathews (Tom). She is survived by Tommy Whitehead, her longtime soulmate. She is also survived by her sister, Teena Noles (Allen) and brother, Jim Crabb. Vicky has two grandchildren, Alex (Molly) Mathews and Sarah Mathews. She has one great-grandchild, Mary Kennedy Mathews. She has many nieces and nephews including Jenny Noles Strickland and family; and Matthew Noles and family. She also loved her special cousin, Dan Beene and the whole Beene family.

