LEXINGTON — Vicky Sue Davis White, 56, of Lexington, AL passed away May 9, 2022. Vicky was the Assistant Director for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Vicky is survived by her mother, Patricia Lee Hughes Davis; father, J.C. Davis; brothers, Gary Davis and Steve Davis (Anita); nephew, Kyle Davis; uncles, Ronnie Davis and Donnie Davis; aunts, Joyce Minor, Shirley Davis, and Barbara Davis. Special Family: Chelsea Bolen, Hunter Ray, and Cooper Poague.
There will be a graveside service for Vicky on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Center Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Ray, Shannon Davis, Robbie Jones, James Buddy Davis, Charles Allen, and Dylan Brown.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented