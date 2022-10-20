FLORENCE
Victor Davis Cox, Jr., 79, of Florence, passed away October 17, 2022.
He was a member of Cypress Creek Methodist Church and a veteran of the Alabama National Guard. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of the Confederate Veterans. Victor, Jr. was born September 2, 1943, in Memphis, TN., and grew up in Osceola, AR. When he was about 11, the family moved to Russellville, AL. In 1961 he graduated from Russellville High School and attended UNA. He worked for Ford Motor Company where he became a tool and die maker. After 41 years of service, he retired in 2008.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Jacky Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Jacqueline Holifield Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Kitty Futrell Cox; brothers, Bill Joe and wife Elaine, and Guy and wife Devon; and his 101year-old aunt, Joyce Cox Westlake (she always called Victor her #1 nephew because he was her first and they were very close). Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy and Suzanne Smith, Martin Andrews, and all his first cousins.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
